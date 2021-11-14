Baker Mayfield injury, blowout loss ends rough week for the now 5-5 Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks out of the medical tent after being examined during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP/WJW) — A right knee injury to Baker Mayfield left the Cleveland Browns (5-5) with no hope of beating the New England Patriots (6-4).

Their hopes for the rest of the season took a big blow, too. The departure of the Browns quarterback was a demoralizing way to complete a week in which former Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the Los Angeles Rams. The Browns also lost running back Nick Chubb to a positive COVID-19 test.

The Browns were coming off a win over Cincinnati. But they fell behind 31-7 with Mayfield in the game, and then completely collapsed after he left.

As far as injuries are concerned, CB Troy Hill was wheeled off the field on a stretcher with a neck injury with 4:13 left in the fourth quarter after being hurt on Jakobi Meyers’ TD catch. The team said he had movement in his extremities and was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. WR Anthony Schwartz and CB A.J. Green both sustained concussions in the third quarter and didn’t return.

New England won 45-7.