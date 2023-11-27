(WKBN) – Giving someone under 18 a gift to gamble could cause issues down the road, according to the Ohio Lottery Commission.

The agency is sending out a warning to forgo lottery tickets as stocking stuffers or gifts during the holiday for underage people. First, it’s illegal for anyone under 18 to gamble in Ohio, and introducing gambling to a young person could lead to gambling problems later in life.

Research by the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) shows that early childhood gambling experiences, including those with lottery products, can be a risk factor for gambling problems later in life.

“Lottery games are fun, and we want to make sure our players balance the fun and play responsibly year-round. That includes making sure lottery games aren’t gifted to children in the holiday season or any time,” said Michelle Gillcrist, executive director of Ohio Lottery.