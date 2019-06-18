Authorities: Pa. teen steals car, crashes into 2 other vehicles

The crash was witnessed by two police officers who were responding to a double shooting

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Authorities say a teenager driving a stolen car crashed it into two other vehicles, injuring himself and two other people.

The accident in Philadelphia occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Monday.

Authorities say the 16-year-old boy stole the vehicle from a convenience store when the driver left it running while she went into the business. They say the boy eventually ran a red light and struck the other two vehicles.

The crash was witnessed by two police officers who were responding to a double shooting.

Authorities say the teen suffered minor injuries, as did a 24-year-old man driving one of the other vehicles and the man’s 19-year-old male passenger. All three were treated at a hospital.

The driver in the third car wasn’t hurt.

The teen is facing numerous charges.

