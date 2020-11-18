Youngstown Blue Coats holds winter coat giveaway for the homeless

A second collection at Leonard Kirtz School in Austintown is scheduled for Dec. 4

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Generous residents in the Valley stopped in Austintown to help the homeless Tuesday afternoon.

The event was organized by the Youngstown Blue Coats, a group founded by veterans to help the homeless survive the cold winter months.

The group filled their bus with donated coats and sleeping bags collected at Leonard Kirtz School in Austintown.

Patty Summers, president of the Blue Coats, says her group starts delivering the items they’ve collected right about now and they hope that no one in the Valley suffers in the cold this winter.

“We’ll start doing those in the first part of December and we will go out, find whoever needs them and we’ll give them to them. In America, nobody should freeze to death and unfortunately, it does happen,” she said.

The Youngstown Blue Coats distributes donated coats, blankets and sleeping bags to those in need all throughout the Valley.

A second collection at Leonard Kirtz School is scheduled for Dec. 4.

