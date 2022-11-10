AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Motorists traveling down Mahoning Avenue over Meander Reservoir will notice some new signage installed Thursday.

The bridge has been re-named in honor of those service members who’ve been awarded Purple Hearts for being wounded in battle.

The signs were unveiled during the weekly Mahoning County Commissioners’ meeting Thursday morning.

The bridge will become part of a nationwide network of road and bridges meant to help educate the public about the sacrifices of those who served their country.

“I’m tickled pink,” says Leo Connelly, Purple Heart recipient. “Because now they’ll ask questions, ‘Oh, I understand why you do what you for the Purple Heart.'”

The commissioners presented leaders with the local post of the “Military Honor of the Purple Heart,” a resolution commemorating their approval of the name change for the bridge.