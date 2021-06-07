Report: Austintown traffic stop nets high THC level marijuana, gun

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested Wednesday after police say they seized several bags of “high THC” marijuana in the suspect’s car and a gun in his waistband.

According to a police report, officers pulled over over 21-year-old Alijaha Scott for an illegal lane change.

Further investigation revealed five bags of marijuana in Scott’s car, including one in his pocket.

Officer say the total weight of the marijuana seized was 118 grams and that is tested high for THC, according to the police report.

Officers say Scott admitted to carrying a firearm and told them it was his waistband where officers retrieved it.

Scott was arrested on charges of improperly handling a firearm inside a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon and drug abuse.

Scott is free on $8,000 bond. His next court date is scheduled for June 30.