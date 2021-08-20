Police seize cocaine, ecstasy during traffic stop in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said they seized cocaine, methamphetamine, ecstasy and marijuana during a traffic stop on August 6.

Austintown police pulled over Michael Behanna, 42, at about 6 p.m. on Woodland Trace Street for an expired registration.

During the stop, police said Behanna appeared nervous and that Behanna refused the request for a vehicle search.

Police impounded the vehicle for the expired registration, at which point, Behanna refused to exit the vehicle, according to reports.

An officer said he saw two large mason jars in plain view as well as an unlabeled pill container.

Behanna was detained and officers seized 42 grams of cocaine, 127 grams of marijuana, 10 grams of methamphetamine, 18 ecstasy pills and various other unidentified pills and several items of drug paraphernalia from the vehicle.

All of the identified drugs field-tested positive, according to reports. Police also seized $847 in cash.

Behanna was charged with four counts of possession of drugs, two counts of possessing/selling a dangerous drug, three counts of trafficking drugs and one count of drug abuse.