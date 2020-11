Saturation patrols will also take place this weekend throughout Mahoning County

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two OVI checkpoints will take place tonight in Austintown.

The first will be at 1051 S. Raccoon Road from 10 p.m. Friday until 2 a.m. Saturday.

The second will be at Mahoning and Howard avenues from 1-3 a.m. Saturday.

Saturation patrols will also take place this weekend throughout Mahoning County.

The checkpoints are planned to intercept impaired drivers, according to the Mahoning County OVI Task Force.

More stories from WKBN.com: