Man tells police he bought gun on the streets to ‘be safe’

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond has been set at $4,000 for a Youngstown man who was arrested on a gun charge Tuesday evening.

George Hadley, 54, will have a preliminary hearing Dec. 22 in Mahoning County Area Court in Austintown. He was arraigned today before Judge Scott Hunter on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle via from the Mahoning County jail, where he has been since he was arrested about 4:05 p.m.

Reports said Hadley was a passenger in a car pulled over at Mahoning Avenue and North Meridan Road for an improper turn and expired registration.

Reports said when a records check showed the driver had a suspended license, the officer asked him if he had anything illegal in the car. The driver said “nothing that was his.” Hadley broke out in a sweat, reports said, and the driver told him “he better not let him go down for this b——-.”

The driver was taken out of the car and searched and nothing was found on him and that he also told police Hadley put a gun in the glove box and he was not going to in trouble for it, reports said.

Hadley was also searched and nothing was found on him but inside the glove box police found a loaded 9mm pistol, reports said.

Hadley told police he bought the gun “on the streets” because he is always robbed in Youngstown. A records check showed the gun was not reported as stolen, reports said.

Reports said Hadley also told police he is a convicted felon from New York state because of a conviction on a possession of cocaine charge.