Longtime stylist purchases hair salon in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Knot Just Hair Salon in Austintown is under new ownership.

Sunday, they celebrated the change with an open house. New and current clients alike were welcomed to the salon.

After the previous owners announced their retirement, once of the stylists decided to buy the salon.

George Wheaton has been working at the salon for about 21 years and said he felt ready to make the change.

He’s looking forward to making a few changes throughout the salon, but for the most part things will stay the same.

“I’ve known a lot of these girls here for a long time so I was real comfortable with the change and I was ready and working with Jeanie and Connie for 21 years. It’s been a good help for me too,” Wheaton said.

The salon is looking to fill two more positions and said anyone who is interested can stop in for more information.