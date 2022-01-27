AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- PETA wants an investigation into a horse’s death at Hollywood Gaming.

PETA claims The Mare was forced to race in snowy, below-freezing weather on Monday, January 24.

The group says an icy racecourse can increase stress on horses’ legs and lead to injuries.

They want racing suspended until temperatures rise to prevent further deaths.

Here is Hollywood Gaming’s full statement:

The health and safety of the equine participants competing at all PENN racing properties is of paramount importance and all Racing Participants, especially those who are entrusted with the ownership and the ongoing care of these animals, must take all reasonable actions and care to ensure that their equine charges are treated with dignity and respect.

Any Racing Participant covered by this Horsemen’s Guide who handles or treats any animal without regard for the well-being of the animal or causes physical injury or pain or suffering to the animal, including excessive or unnecessary training/whipping, transporting, or neglect in the care, feeding or medical attention shown to the animal, as determined in the sole discretion of Racetrack, may be sanctioned. Except as required by statute or regulation, it is the sole responsibility of the trainer to ensure that a licensed and competent veterinarian is available at all times to ensure the health and welfare of such trainer’s horses and to attend to trainer’s horses at all times such horses are on the grounds of Racetrack in any and all emergency situations in which a regulatory or Racetrack veterinarian is not required to be present or to respond to a trainer’s horse(s).

In the event Racetrack receives credible and verifiable information regarding a Racing Participant who knowingly, or without conducting proper due diligence, buys or sells a horse for slaughter, directly or indirectly, such individual(s) may be sanctioned by the Racetrack up to and including revocation of stalls and exclusion from racing at all PENN properties. The Racetrack highly encourages Racing Participants to obtain proper written documentation on sale or transfer of any horse that they previously raced or was stabled on the grounds of Racetrack and lack of such documentation shall be considered a failure in due diligence efforts. The Racetrack reserves the right to require trainer or individuals responsible for a horse to provide such documentation as requested and failure to cooperate may result in sanctions by the Racetrack, up to and including revocations of stalls and exclusion from racing at all PENN properties.

In the event the Racetrack receives credible and verifiable information regarding a Racing Participant who knowingly, or without conducting proper due diligence, ships, assists in the shipping of, or knowingly participates in the sale or transfer of a horse that is transported by cargo container/ship, such individual(s) may be sanctioned by the Racetrack up to and including revocation of stalls and exclusion from racing at all PENN properties. The Racetrack reserves the right to require trainer, owner, or any individuals responsible for a horse to provide documentation proving the shipping method being used for a horse under their care or ownership and failure to cooperate in providing requested information may result in sanctions by the Racetrack, up to and including revocations of stalls and exclusion from racing at all PENN properties.