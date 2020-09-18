Highway Tabernacle ‘showing the love of God in a practical way’ with meal giveaway

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s going to be a big Sunday in Austintown as volunteers help feed the hungry. Highway Tabernacle changed its big event this year to meet the needs it was seeing because of COVID-19.

Every cook knows preparing a meal takes work, now imagine feeding a community. Volunteers were busy at Highway Tabernacle on Friday preparing food bags for Sunday’s big event.

“We just felt it was really necessary to do something outside the box, really, outside the church, and look for a way to just bring hope,” said Rev. Gary Gray.

Highway Tabernacle is giving away free drive-thru meals on Sunday. They will include a hamburger, hot dog or DiRusso’s Sausage to everyone in the car. Plus, everyone gets a bag with chips and cookies. They’ll also get a drink.

“Just by feeding people a free meal, just giving a big smile and maybe just a nice wave, and really just showing people the love of God in a practical way,” said Rev. Matt Clark.

One-thousand bags are being prepared and the meat portion will be ready on Sunday. Everyone is eligible.

The church will have three lanes for the drive-thru in the parking lot at the corner of Kirk and Raccoon roads.

One hundred volunteers will be masked up and ready to assist.

“We just want our community to know the parking lot is open and hope will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day,” Rev. Gray said.

The church wants to show it is not the building but the people reaching out to their neighbors, friends and community. That attitude will be shared one bag at a time with each and every person.

“Just show them that no matter where they’re at, no matter what walk of life, whether they’re struggling or their life is going good, this simple act of kindness could really change someone’s, not only day, but their entire life,” Rev. Clark said.

The church feels people need to see some smiling faces. With masks and social distancing, this event will be safe. You can also tell them if you have something they can pray about.

