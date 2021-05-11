Fight among biker gang wives in Austintown ends in arrest

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Canfield woman is facing charges after police say she beat another woman inside a bar in Austintown.

According to a police report, the incident happened in April. The suspect recently turned herself in.

Police were called April 10 to Mercy Health Austintown on reports of an assault.

When officers arrived, they talked to a woman there who had a chipped tooth, swollen lip and cuts on her face.

The woman said that another woman attacked her inside Chippers Bar on N. Edgehill Avenue.

She said the woman accused of her of “talking **it about her” in 2020.

The victim said that both she and the suspect are the wives of men who are in the Pagans motorcycle gang.

While the women were fighting in the bar, the victim’s husband said he was held back by “his Pagan brothers” from stopping the fight.

The victim drove herself to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect, later identified as Brandy Clevenger, turned herself in to police on May 3. She pleaded not guilty at her arraignment. Bond was set at $1,250.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for June 21.