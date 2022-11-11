AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emma L. Kubus, 87, passed away Tuesday morning, November 8, 2022, at Austinwoods Nursing Home in Austintown.

Emma was born May 25, 1935, in Campbell, a daughter of Joseph and Sophia Barilla Kubus, spending most of her life in Campbell and later settling in Austintown.

She was a 1953 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

She was a former member of St. Elizabeth Church and then became a member of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish.

Emma worked as a certified histology technician in the laboratory at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown from 1954 to 2008.

Emma enjoyed listening to Slovenian music, spending time outdoors, frequenting Mill Creek Park, cooking and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her sisters, Rose Kubus and Ann Swierz and her brother, Edward (Norma) Kubus. She also leaves her nephews, Lawrence A. Blasko, Edward T. Sefcik and David L. Sefcik and many other nieces and nephews. She also leaves her very dear friends, Agnes Heredy and son, George Heredy.

Emma was preceded in death by her parents, along with sisters, Margaret Matarese, Mary Felt, Helen Bukovina and Catherine Sefcik and her brother, Joseph Kubus.

The family would like to thank the staff and management at AustinWoods Care Facility for their dedication to their work and their patients.

Private family funeral services were held on Friday, November 11, 2022 at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell, with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 13, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.