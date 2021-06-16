Driver crashes into showroom at Austintown dealership

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A car went into Fred Martin Ford in Austintown Wednesday.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. at the dealership on Mahoning Avenue.

People at the scene tell us a worker had trouble parking and ending up going through the side of the showroom.

Someone outside was hit and was rushed to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

We have a reporter on the scene working to get more information.