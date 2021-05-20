Construction beginning soon on new Chick-fil-A restaurant

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown residents will soon be seeing some work happening on Mahoning Avenue.

Austintown’s zoning inspector Darren Crivelli confirms with First News construction will begin for a Chick-fil-A restaurant in July.

Demolition is set to tear down the former Mashorda’s County Gardens building in June.

Chick-fil-A bought the property and zoning changes were approved by Austintown trustees in November 2020.

The other Chick-fil-A locations are on the campus of Youngstown State University, Boardman and Howland.

