Construction beginning soon on new Chick-fil-A restaurant

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown residents will soon be seeing some work happening on Mahoning Avenue.
Austintown’s zoning inspector Darren Crivelli confirms with First News construction will begin for a Chick-fil-A restaurant in July.
Demolition is set to tear down the former Mashorda’s County Gardens building in June.
Chick-fil-A bought the property and zoning changes were approved by Austintown trustees in November 2020.
The other Chick-fil-A locations are on the campus of Youngstown State University, Boardman and Howland.