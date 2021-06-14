Austintown trustees discuss proposed sales tax increase and Fourth of July festivities

AUSTINTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Township trustees discussed a sales tax Monday that may appear on the ballot in November.

At the board’s regularly scheduled meeting, Trustees Jim Davis said it will be a .25% sales tax for everyone in Mahoning County.

Members of the Mahoning County Township Association asked Mahoning County Commissioners last week to approve the increase.

If approved by voters, it would generate $8 million a year — dedicated to paving improvements for county and township roadways and bridges.

Some grants will require a certain amount of traffic flow for communities to receive them.

The money will help maintain roads that may have been passed over in the past.

“Within five years, we look to address major concerns without our community and be able to pave those roads that haven’t been touched. Believe me when I tell you, we know that some have not been touched in over 20 years,” Davis said.

Commissioners seemed receptive to the idea but will need to schedule public hearings on it before deciding whether to place it on the ballot.

Trustees also discussed Austintown’s Fourth of July celebrations.

The parade will be at noon at Highway Tabernacle Church on South Raccoon Road. Everyone will make their way to Austintown Fitch High School.

Parade participants are asked to not pass out anything to spectators to avoid contact.

“I’m just glad we are able to have the parade and give people something to do and children to come out. I know they are excited, at least my daughter is,” said Parade Chairman Bruce Shepas.

To be part of the parade you can contact the parade committee or Highway Tabernacle Church.

The Austintown Fireworks show will happen on June 27 at the Austintown Plaza. It will also be aired on MyYTV.