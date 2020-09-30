Austintown shows school spirit in support of students’ hard work amidst pandemic

The community is being asked to wear school colors this week and to turn on their porch lights

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown is showing off some school pride.

Trustee Jim Davis is asking community members to wear something each day this week in support of the students.

Monday through Wednesday was one of the school’s colors. Thursday and Friday are for Fitch pride.

Davis wants everyone to show they are proud of the students for how they’re handling all of the pandemic changes at school.

“The big joke is that I walked five miles uphill, both way, to go to school. These kids are experiencing that in their own way. This is something that we have never experienced as adults, but these kids are taking it head-on,” he said.

A few more things Davis is asking: turn your porch light on for 24 hours starting Thursday evening, and just before Fitch’s football game, beep your horns for 21 seconds.

