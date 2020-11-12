Akron Children’s expands Austintown location to meet growing need for pediatric care in the Valley

The new building has more wheelchair accessibility and a dedicated child guidance room used for counseling and behavioral health visits

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Akron Children’s Hospital has finished expanding its Austintown location to meet the growing need for pediatric care in the area.

The office on Norquest Boulevard is now over 10,000 square feet with 24 exam rooms. The office used to be 3,000 square feet with six exam rooms.

The new building has more wheelchair accessibility and a dedicated child guidance room used for counseling and behavioral health visits.

Akron Children’s Hospital also added new assessment areas to record height, weight, blood pressure and temperatures.

“We opened our Austintown location in 2016, and since then the number of families choosing it has steadily increased,” said Mike Mainwaring, vice president of Community Care for Akron Children’s. “This newly-expanded and renovated space allows us to continue our commitment to provide essential pediatric care to children in Austintown and throughout the Mahoning Valley.”

Akron Children’s Hospital continues to serve patients while taking extra precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To set up an appointment, call 330-543-2778 or toll free 833-543-2778.