3-car accident blocked off section of Mahoning Avenue in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Traffic was diverted for about an hour and a half in Austintown after a three-car accident Monday around 4:30 p.m.

The accident was at Mahoning Avenue and State Route 46. One car had its front end damaged while another was on its side. Both were sitting in the middle of the road.

According to an Austintown police officer, one driver told police they were speeding going eastbound on Mahoning Avenue and struck a car.

Officials said the car that was hit had its engine fly out and was in the middle of Route 46.

The car speeding also hit a power line pole. Ohio Edison was called to the scene.

According to officials, three people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Austintown Police Department posted to Facebook to avoid the area while officials investigated and cleared the scene. Everything has since reopened.