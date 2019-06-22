Austintown event offers kids the chance to see unique vehicles up-close

Another Touch a Truck event will be held next month in Boardman

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Kids in the area had the chance to get an up-close look at trucks and some vehicles they may be fascinated with in Austintown.

Quaker Steak and Lube held its annual Touch a Truck event on Saturday, displaying a WRTA bus, a cement mixer and emergency vehicles for guests to see.

Quaker Steak and Lube marketing manager Philip Hall said the event was fun for the whole family.

“We just kind of bring a whole bunch of unique vehicles to show off. It’s free for kids and we do $3 donations for adults. We have snow cones, cotton candy and a dunk tank and other fun things for the kids,” said Hall.

All proceeds from the event go to Akron Children’s Hospital of the Mahoning Valley.

In past years, the event raised about $500. The hospital uses the money to cover costs for families who cannot pay.

Another Touch a Truck event will be held next month in Boardman.