It happened on Parkwood Drive in Warren Friday night

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – An ATV accident in Warren sent two people to the hospital Friday night.

Trumbull Dispatch says one person died.

The accident was around 7:30 p.m., the ATV hit a pole on Parkwood Drive.

Police said two males were hurt and taken to the hospital.

We’re working to get more information on this story.