ATM taken from store in Bristol

BRISTOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators in Trumbull County are working to track down a stolen ATM and the people who took it.

Deputies were called about 4:15 a.m. Sunday to Edna’s Market on State Route 45 for an alarm going off.

When officers arrived, they saw the windows of the doors were smashed out of the store and an ATM from inside was missing.

A witness told deputies they saw a pickup truck in front of the store and that someone was loading something up into the bed, according to a police report.

A part from the ATM was found lying on Route 45.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video.