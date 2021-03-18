Amber Alert issued for baby abducted near Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (WJW) — Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted by a 20-year-old man.

According to police, Diore Thomas was last seen in the East Pittsburgh Borough around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. She was wearing a pink t-shirt and sleeper. Diore is 1′5″ tall and weighs 15 lbs.

Amber Alert: PA State Police Pittsburgh. If seen call 911 pic.twitter.com/y0subtIOCX — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) March 18, 2021

Police say was was abducted by Giante Thomas who is believed to be armed with a gun. He is 5’6″ tall and weighs 140 lbs.

Officials believe Giante is driving a white 2018 Jeep Compass SUV with Pennsylvania license plate LPB2547.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call 911.