Akron zoo debuts new display

AKRON, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio zoo has been putting the finishing touches on a new exhibit set to open this weekend.

The Akron Zoo is scheduled to open its Pride of Africa exhibit Saturday. It’s part of a $17 million construction project that also includes a new Wild Asia area. That exhibit is scheduled to open next year.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports the Pride of Africa exhibit was initially set to open June 1. But Akron Zoo President Doug Piekarz says rains this year set back construction efforts.

One of the enclosures in the exhibit will educate guests about efforts to monitor and protect African lions in Kenya.

The zoo will rotate its two lion prides in the outdoor space that includes observation areas where zoo visitors can safely view the lions.