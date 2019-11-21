Realtor says local housing market doesn’t match reports of Ohio exodus

A study from United Van Lines shows that more people are moving out of Ohio, and their destination may surprise you

Ohio ranks in the top ten of states where people are making an exodus, sitting at number 6. New Jersey is number one followed by Illinois.

The top states that are enticing Ohioans include: (Source: United Van Lines)

Vermont Oregon Idaho Nevada Arizona South Carolina Washington North Carolina South Dakota District of Columbia

The top ten states people are moving out of include: (Source: United Van Lines)

New Jersey Illinois Connecticut New York Kansas Ohio Massachusetts Iowa Montana Michigan

Pennsylvania did not appear on either list

The biggest reason for the move is jobs, followed by climate and conveniences.

Local realtor Richard O’Brien said the report is surprising and that locally, the housing market is good.

“You have to look at our climate. Most people want to live in nice weather. Our climate has a lot to do with it, but that being said, there are so many pluses, that kind of surprises me,” he said.

The recent closing of GM Lordstown and the shutdown of the steel mills in the 70s were a blow to the area, but O’Brien said the Valley continues to bounce back.

“I’ve been through the mills shutting down, so when I hear news like this you expect the worst. But as you sit there and you analyze it, and you do the numbers and so forth, it wasn’t that bad. In fact, it didn’t have the impact anybody though it would be,” O’Brien said.

Situated between Pittsburgh and Cleveland makes the Valley a prime location for business and many YSU students, who come from other parts of the state, decide to stay after graduation, O’Brien explained.

Of the people leaving Ohio, millenials are the largest group at 25 percent. Retirees account for 24 percent.