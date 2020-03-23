Abducted Perry County baby found safe and unharmed, suspect still at large

LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — An abducted 1-year-old from Perry County has been found safe and unharmed, according to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspected abductor is still at large.

Steele Colt Estep was taken from his home around midnight.

MISSING 1-YEAR-OLD” Steele Colt Estep

PHOTO: https://www.missingkids.org/poster/AMBER/30427/11821/screen

LEFT: missing baby, Steele Colt Estep

RIGHT: suspect, Storm Lightning Zeitler

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Steele was taken by Storm Lightening Zeitler, who is not the child’s biological father. They say that he may have been assaulted by the suspect prior to being taken.

Steele is a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 2-feet tall and weighs approximately 40 pounds.

He was last seen wearing blue/grey sweatpants with a black t-shirt with bones on it.

Storm Lightning Zeitler is a white male, 29-years-old. He’s is 5-feet, 9 inches, and weights approximately 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and possibly grey jacket with a skull on the back.

The sheriff’s office say Zeitler has violent tendencies.

In connection with Steele’s disappearance, police are searching for red 1998 Ford Contour with OH plate number HXN4100.

NOTE: This is not the actual suspected vehicle being driven, but an example of what the model looks like.

Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

Corrections made to article pronouns: It was originally reported by the sheriff’s office that Steele is a female child, but they have since released that Steele is a male.