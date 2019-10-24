8-year-old girl shares how she makes money posting to social media

Companies will send her products such as toys, or clothing and she gets paid to post them.

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – In a world of technology, new opportunities present themselves daily. For one 8-year-old girl, social media has become a way of life.

Hailey Smith is in third grade. She is like any normal child, she loves cheer and to play with toys. But, with the help of her parents, she was able to turn her play time into a business.

“I work for a lot of companies, and they send me a lot of packages,” said Hailey Smith.

Hailey is what is known as a social media influencer.

She works with businesses and gets paid to publish posts on social media.

“I unbox them on camera… and then I describe what it is,” she said.

Companies will send her products such as toys, or clothing and she will post videos and pictures of her playing with the toys and wearing the clothes.

Her mom said it started with her just uploading photos of Hailey, then a couple businesses reached out to them asking if they would be interested in posting their products.

“We post about five to seven days a week… I’d say August of last year is where we got really intense and started posting everyday and trying to do something with it,” Kate said.

Now, Hailey has 28,000 followers on her Instagram.

She also works with a PR company where she receives offers to attend national events and movie premiers.

Late is a photographer, so she takes all the photos and videos and edits them herself. She prepares photo shoots with Hailey to show off the items in the best way.

Kate said although the pictures and video posts may seem to be all glamour, there is much more to it than that.

“She did cheer six days a week, along with this, and getting, you know, her homework done, and being a kid. So, I think she definitely has a work ethic,” Kate said.

Hailey said she loves being an influencer and her favorite part,

“Toys…” she said.

To keep up with Hailey, you can follow her on her Instagram account.