The break is at the intersection of Abbott Avenue and Turner Road.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – 27 First News received a call from a viewer Sunday morning about a water main break in Austintown.

The break is at the intersection of Abbott Avenue and Turner Road. This happened sometime around 6 a.m.

When our crew arrived at the area, water was flowing into the street.

The water department says they are working to fix the issue.

All roads are open and the department says no customers are currently affected.