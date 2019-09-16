6 injured when RV crashes down Pa. embankment

It went down the embankment and was about 100 feet into the woods

GARNET VALLEY, Pa. (AP) – Six people, including four children, were injured when their recreational vehicle crashed down an embankment in Berks County.

The accident happened late Sunday night.

Police Chief Ryan Murphy tells The Morning Call the RV apparently failed to make a left turn and crashed through a guard rail. It went down the embankment and was about 100 feet into the woods.

The family was taken to Hershey Medical Center.

The extent of their injuries is not known.

Information from: The Morning Call, http://www.mcall.com

