5 Ohio cities rank in top 67 deadliest locations in U.S.

(WKBN) – An estimated 16,214 people were murdered in America in 2018, according to the FBI’s Crime in the United States data.

While that number is high, it’s a 6.2 percent decrease from 2017, however, the murder rate climbed 11.6 percent when compared with the 2014 rate of 5.3 percent.

On average across the U.S. there were five murders per 100,000 people in 2018. Of those, 46.2 were reported in the South, 22.0 percent in the Midwest, 19.9 percent in the West and 11.9 percent in the Northeast.

Five Ohio cities made the top 67 deadliest cities in the U.S.:

Dayton (pos.7) – murder rate of 26.4 per 100,000

Akron (pos.19) – murder rate of 19.2 per 100,000

Cincinnatti (pos.20) – murder rate of 18.9 per 100,000

Toledo (pos.36) – murder rate of 13.5 per 100,000

Columbus (pos.50) – murder rate of 11.1 per 100,000

The city with the highest murder rate in the U.S. is St. Louis, Missouri at 60 per 100,000.

Most murder victims were male at 77.3 percent. Of those, 53.3 were black or African-American, 43.8 were white, and 2.8 were other races.

Guns were used in most of the murders at 72.7 percent.

Law enforcement reported 763 justifiable homicides in 2018.

MAHONING COUNTY CRIME STATISTICS