4 students shot at block party near Clark Atlanta University

The party was celebrating the end of orientation for new students

ATLANTA (AP) — Four college students were wounded when a gunman opened fire into a crowd of 200 people outside a library near Clark Atlanta University and then escaped in the chaos, authorities said.

All four injured females were in stable condition after the gunfire, which happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. None of their injuries were life-threatening, Atlanta police said.

The shooter had not yet been apprehended Wednesday morning.

The four students were shot outside a library that serves Clark Atlanta and other nearby historically black colleges.

An argument broke out between two parties and someone opened fire, investigators said. Video aired by WXIA-TV shows dozens of students running frantically after the gunshots were heard.

“It appears there were two separate groups that were targeting each other, and these people were just caught in the crossfire,” Atlanta police Capt. William Ricker told WSB-TV .

Two of the victims are 17-year-old and 18-year-old Spelman College students. Investigators believe the other two women are 18-year-old and 19-year-old Clark Atlanta students, police said.

The party was celebrating the end of orientation for new students. Clark Atlanta students are scheduled to start school Wednesday.

“Evil will not have its way on our campus,” the Clark Atlanta University’s Office of Religious Life said on social media as it announced details of a prayer vigil planned for noon Wednesday.