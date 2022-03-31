YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a concerted effort underway to reduce the high number of police responses to the Shell gas station at 3200 Market St. in Youngstown, a few blocks south of the Uptown District.

“We knew that we responded there a lot, but it was an eye-opener for us,” said Youngtown Police Lieutenant Brian Butler.

In 2021, Youngstown police responded to the Shell station 311 times, the most of any one location in the city. The responses included 106 for juvenile problems, loud music or suspicious vehicles; 58 for fights; 32 for begging; 18 for large crowds and 11 each for gunfire and a person down.

Youngstown police were made aware of the large number of responses during a recent WKBN investigation into the 595 responses made last year by Boardman police to the Boardman Walmart.

“It’s a testament to WKBN and your public records request. It actually made us realize the volume of calls that we were responding to at that Shell station,” Butler said.

The Shell station is in Youngstown’s 6th Ward, in one of the city’s most crime-ridden neighborhoods.

“It’s what I call a nuisance location,” said 6th Ward councilwoman Anita Davis. “We had some people who left that street because of the Shell station because it’s just a nuisance. In the summertime, it wreaks havoc.”

The Shell building is owned by the Liberty-based CJR Petroleum. Its owner, Amir Bagheri, leases it to an operator.

Bagheri says he’s aware of the crime, he cooperates with police and he’ll do “anything within reason.” But he’s at a loss of what to do next.

“This is the city, unfortunately. I wished (all the crime) would just go away, but it’s not,” Bagheri said.

Youngstown police are looking at ways to cut down on the responses.

“We’re going to have an open discussion from each commander of each division,” Butler said. “To give input as to some ideas of how to curb some of those calls. It’s obviously a large genre of our resources, and one of those ideas is going to be meeting with the business owner.”

“Sure, I’ll meet with them,” Bagheri said.

The Shell station does have cameras. In fact, when WKBN investigated a robbery in February, the gas station’s operators gave us access to the video.

Councilwoman Davis also wants a license plate reader set up.

“I want everyone to know that they’re going to be under a camera and we’re going to be recording license plates,” Davis said.

Should the Shell station be declared a nuisance and closed?

“Do I want to see it shut down? Yes, I do,” Davis said.

But Lieutenant Butler hopes something can be worked out.

“The last thing we would want to do is shut any business down in the city,” Butler said. “We would try to exhaust any and all options before doing so.”