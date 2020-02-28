Youngstown police calls reveal drop in 2019, busiest parts of city

Youngstown police officers pause last June as they look for a robbery suspect on Southern Boulevard. The department answered over 62,000 calls in 2019, with over 21,000 of those calls on the South Side.

The South and West sides were the two busiest sides of town

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Statistics released this week by the Youngstown Police Department shows total calls for service declined by over 10,000, and the gap between the first and second busiest beats was very close.

The department answered a total of 62,635 calls in 2019, down from 72,934 in 2018 and 66,953 in 2017. That worked out in 2019 to an average of over 171 and a half calls per day.

Calls for service by the Youngstown Police Department in 2019. Numbers are broken down by beat (car number) in the map.

Calls for service by the Youngstown Police Department in 2018. Numbers are broken down by beat (car number) in the map.

The two busiest sides of town were the South and West sides, which handled 21,796 and 15,882 calls respectively. That was also a decrease from 2018, where the South Side generated 25,240 calls and the West Side generated 19,217 calls.

The two busiest beats in the department were also on the South Side, as car 204, which patrols parts of the Brownlee Woods area, answered 7,008 calls, down from 8,331 calls in 2018.

Car 206 was the second busiest beat in the city, answering 6,848 calls in 2019, down from 7,501 calls in 2018.

However, the gap between calls was just 160 calls. In 2018, that gap was 830 calls.

Chief Robin Lees said the area that Car 206 patrols is smaller and also more densely populated than the beat patrolled by Car 204. While there is a heavy population in that area, the 204 beat is more spread out and there are also some industrial sites in the Poland Avenue area that do not generate a lot of calls.

Car 206 is bounded by East Indianola Avenue and East Midlothian Boulevard and Gibson Street to Market Street.

Lees said the cars that make up the department’s 13 beats are deployed thanks to a 2016 study by Youngstown State University that studied the 911 calls the city takes and also weighed how many of those calls could be considered serious.

Of the 13 total beats, the West and South sides have eight cars assigned to them, with five on the South Side and three on the West Side.

On Car 204’s beat, Lees said there are a lot of block watches in that area and citizens often call police for things like nuisance and quality-of-life issues. Because those citizens are so involved, they tend to call police more, Lees said.

Youngstown police officer Greg Tackett walks inside the crime scene tape last May while investigating a shooting at Cleveland and Market streets. The department answered over 62,000 calls last year, with 21,000 of those calls on the South Side.

One of the changes that the YSU study suggested, which the city undertook, was the addition of a fifth car on the South Side, Car 210, because of the heavy call load in that part of town.

The North Side had 10,127 calls, which was 1,373 fewer calls than the previous year. The department deploys two cars on the North Side.

The East Side saw a total of 9,688 calls in 2019, a decrease of 1,575 calls. Because of a declining population on the East Side, the department several years ago moved a car from that part of town to the West Side to help deal with an increase of calls there. They are presently two cars that patrol the East Side, but both of those beats, Cars 104 and 106, are the biggest beats geographically.

The department’s sole downtown car, Car 109, saw an increase of 572 calls in 2019 with 6,114 calls. The downtown car is frequently also used a floater car to back up other cars that answer serious calls.

The department installed a new computer system and are still fine-tuning it, so other statistics, such as crime rates, are not yet available. However, of the city’s 20 homicides last year, 11 of them were on the South Side.

Even though the department saw a decrease in calls last year, Lees said the amount they did answer was still significant and shows the need for keeping the patrol division fully staffed. The department hired six officers in December and are set to hire another four in March and four more later in the year to help make up for a decrease in staffing due to retirements and also several officers who left for higher pay at other departments.

Youngstown police cruisers are parked in the parking lot of the Belmont Avenue Dollar General last June following a robbery. The department answered over 62,000 calls in 2019 with over 21,000 of those calls on the South Side.