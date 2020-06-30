Live Now
Woman facing charges, accused of sex acts with 2 dogs in Youngstown

27 Investigates

Investigators said video showed a woman engaging in sex acts with a pair of Shih Tzu dogs, one of which was pregnant

Investigators went to a house on the Youngstown's west side after WKBN contacted the agency about tips we had received about a video circulating online.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is facing charges following an investigation of a video showing a woman engaging in sex acts with a pair of Shih Tzu dogs, one of which was pregnant with puppies.

Investigators went to a house on Waverly Avenue on Youngstown’s west side in February after WKBN contacted the agency about tips we received about the video. They confiscated the dogs and electronic evidence.

That house has since burned down.

Tiffany Riley, 40, is charged with prohibitions concerning companion animals, sexual conduct with an animal and cruelty to companion animals — all misdemeanor charges.

