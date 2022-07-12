YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — In some cases, they’ve been gone for more than 50 years.
They’re Youngstown’s missing.
No one knows what happened to them but some no doubt have met with foul play somewhere. Some of them might not have even left the city.
Yet no one has seen them in years.
Typically, no one had any clues that they were looking to “go off the grid,” yet they have been gone a long time, leaving the people behind to wonder why.
Investigators have compiled DNA, dental records and other ways of helping to identify them in case they are ever found, but they still need the public’s help to find them.
Anyone with information on these people can contact Youngstown police at 330-742-8911; or CrimeStoppers Youngstown at 330-746-CLUE.
FRANK CERIMILE
Age at time of disappearance: 21
Age now: 74
Last seen: July 14, 1969
Ht: 5’10. Wt: 150
#JOHN ROBEK
Age at time of disappearance: 24
Age now. 72
Last seen. May 13, 1974
Ht: 5’11. Wt: 160.
JOANNA ELAINE COUGHLIN
Age at time of disappearance: 21
Age now: 69
Last seen: Dec. 27, 1974
Ht: 5’8. Wt: 140
*PHYLISS E. BREWER
(Lowellville, Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office)
Age at time of disappearance: 19
Age now: 60
Last seen: June 13, 1981
Ht: 5’6. Wt: 130/140
MARCELL BYERS
Age at time of disappearance: 19
Age now: 52
Last seen: July 11, 1989
Ht: 6’1. Wt: 155.
CHARLES BLANCHE
Age at time of disappearance: 39
Age now: 70
Last seen: Dec. 28, 1989
Ht: 5’6. Wt: 125.
DOLORES DONOGHUE
Age at time of disappearance: 46
Age now: 68
Last seen: Jan. 13, 2000
Ht. 5’2. Wt. 170.
DEAN DONNADIO
Age at time of disappearance: 40
Age now: 57
Last seen: Sept. 1, 2005
Ht: 5’8. Wt: 150-170.
ALBERT DONALD BYRD III
Age at time of disappearance: 33
Age now: 47
Last seen: Dec. 25, 2007
Ht: 5’7: Wt: 210-220.
SAMANTHA JOSEPH
Age at time of disappearance: 43
Age now: 56
Last seen: July 1, 2009
Ht: 5’4. Wt: 120.
MALCOLM MYERS
Age at time of disappearance: 31
Age now. 31
Last seen: June April 10, 2022
Ht: 5’11. Wt: 200.
RONALD RANKIN
Age at time of disappearance: 68
Age now: 78
Last seen: July 18, 2012
Ht: 5’9. Wt: 150.
KIMBERLY WILSON-TALLEY
Age at time of disappearance: 49
Now: 55
Last seen: Jan. 1, 2017
Ht: 5’2. Wt: 130-149.
AMY HAMBRICK
Age at time of disappearance: 29
Age now: 34
Last seen: Nov. 10, 2017
Ht: 4’10. Wt: 85-90.
JOHN HURA
Age at time of disappearance: 36
Age now: 39
Last seen: Jan. 27, 2020
Ht: 5’6. Wt: 150.
RANDY JAMES MICHAELS
Age at time of disappearance: 33
Age now: 34
Last seen: May 15, 2021
Ht: 5’7. Wt: 165
#Contact Boardman police at 330-726-4144.
*Contact Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office at 330-480-5050