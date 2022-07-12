YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — In some cases, they’ve been gone for more than 50 years.

They’re Youngstown’s missing.

No one knows what happened to them but some no doubt have met with foul play somewhere. Some of them might not have even left the city.

Yet no one has seen them in years.

Typically, no one had any clues that they were looking to “go off the grid,” yet they have been gone a long time, leaving the people behind to wonder why.

Investigators have compiled DNA, dental records and other ways of helping to identify them in case they are ever found, but they still need the public’s help to find them.

Anyone with information on these people can contact Youngstown police at 330-742-8911; or CrimeStoppers Youngstown at 330-746-CLUE.

FRANK CERIMILE

Age at time of disappearance: 21

Age now: 74

Last seen: July 14, 1969

Ht: 5’10. Wt: 150

More information here.

#JOHN ROBEK

Age at time of disappearance: 24

Age now. 72

Last seen. May 13, 1974

Ht: 5’11. Wt: 160.

JOANNA ELAINE COUGHLIN

Age at time of disappearance: 21

Age now: 69

Last seen: Dec. 27, 1974

Ht: 5’8. Wt: 140

More information here.

*PHYLISS E. BREWER

(Lowellville, Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office)

Age at time of disappearance: 19

Age now: 60

Last seen: June 13, 1981

Ht: 5’6. Wt: 130/140

More information here.

MARCELL BYERS

Age at time of disappearance: 19

Age now: 52

Last seen: July 11, 1989

Ht: 6’1. Wt: 155.



CHARLES BLANCHE

Age at time of disappearance: 39

Age now: 70

Last seen: Dec. 28, 1989

Ht: 5’6. Wt: 125.

More information here.

DOLORES DONOGHUE

Age at time of disappearance: 46

Age now: 68

Last seen: Jan. 13, 2000

Ht. 5’2. Wt. 170.

DEAN DONNADIO

Age at time of disappearance: 40

Age now: 57

Last seen: Sept. 1, 2005

Ht: 5’8. Wt: 150-170.

More information here.

ALBERT DONALD BYRD III

Age at time of disappearance: 33

Age now: 47

Last seen: Dec. 25, 2007

Ht: 5’7: Wt: 210-220.

SAMANTHA JOSEPH

Age at time of disappearance: 43

Age now: 56

Last seen: July 1, 2009

Ht: 5’4. Wt: 120.

More information here.

MALCOLM MYERS

Age at time of disappearance: 31

Age now. 31

Last seen: June April 10, 2022

Ht: 5’11. Wt: 200.

More information here.

RONALD RANKIN

Age at time of disappearance: 68

Age now: 78

Last seen: July 18, 2012

Ht: 5’9. Wt: 150.

KIMBERLY WILSON-TALLEY

Age at time of disappearance: 49

Now: 55

Last seen: Jan. 1, 2017

Ht: 5’2. Wt: 130-149.

More information here.

AMY HAMBRICK

Age at time of disappearance: 29

Age now: 34

Last seen: Nov. 10, 2017

Ht: 4’10. Wt: 85-90.

More information here.

JOHN HURA

Age at time of disappearance: 36

Age now: 39

Last seen: Jan. 27, 2020

Ht: 5’6. Wt: 150.

More information here.

RANDY JAMES MICHAELS

Age at time of disappearance: 33

Age now: 34

Last seen: May 15, 2021

Ht: 5’7. Wt: 165

More information here.

#Contact Boardman police at 330-726-4144.

*Contact Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office at 330-480-5050