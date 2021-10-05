Trustee discusses when portion of Liberty Twp. road will get storm damage repairs

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – It has been almost two months since a portion of Oriel Rogers Road was washed out by heavy rain. Tonight, we’re learning when repair work might get started.

“We’d very much appreciate it getting repaired as quickly as possible,” said Craig Neuman, who lives on Oriel Rogers Road in Liberty Township.

Neuman lives near the portion of the road that was washed away by heavy rain back in the middle of August. He said the road was damaged once before almost 30 years ago, but this time the damage to the culvert was a lot worse.

“It was really quite strong, quite powerful. Moved all the rocks, huge rocks and everything,” Neuman said.

Township Trustee Greg Cizmar would like to see it fixed soon.

“I’m hoping, that’s my goal. So hopefully we can get that going,” Cizmar said.

Cizmar says they’re hopeful they’ll receive an estimate on the repair work in the near future so they can put the project out for bid.

“I’d like to have it started before the end of the year which, we’re only three months away, but I’m hoping we can get it started,” Cizmar said.

“That’s very good news, very good news. I hope they can do that,” Neuman said.