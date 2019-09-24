State says Girard schools making good progress on correcting safety issues

The district is being given another 14 days to fix the issues

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Commerce said issues found in an inspection of Girard City Schools are being rectified and the district is making “fantastic progress.”

WKBN first reported on the violations found last week by a state fire marshal inspector — 27 violations in the intermediate/elementary school and 18 in the junior-senior high school.

On Tuesday, the department of commerce released a copy of the inspection report, saying half of the issues have been corrected. School officials are working to rectify the other issues noted.

MORE – Girard Schools’ inspection report

The inspection notes issues with a “large amount of paper” on the walls of some classrooms and sprinklers, which need to be repaired.

The report said Prospect Elementary School needs to have a safety and tornado plan with written instructions.

A spokesman said school officials are working well with the office and the local fire department, so they’re giving them another 14 days to correct the remaining issues.

Another inspection will take place on October 7.