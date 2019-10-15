Sitting on Death Row: Warren Spivey

Spivey was admitted into the Chillicothe Correctional Institution in November of 1989

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man convicted of the 1989 Youngstown stabbing of a disabled woman faces execution.

On January 3, 49-year-old Warren Spivey broke into the home of 53-year-old Veda Vesper on West Ravenwood Avenue in Youngstown.

He then attacked her with a knife during the robbery, stabbing and beating her to death. He stole her jewelry and other belongings before leaving the scene in her vehicle.

He was arrested by Youngstown police the same evening.

