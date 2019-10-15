First News on FOX: Morning Edition

LIVE NOW /
Watch First News on FOX: Morning Edition

Sitting on Death Row: Warren Spivey

27 Investigates

Spivey was admitted into the Chillicothe Correctional Institution in November of 1989

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Warren Spivey, convicted of the 1989 Youngstown stabbing of a disabled woman.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man convicted of the 1989 Youngstown stabbing of a disabled woman faces execution.

On January 3, 49-year-old Warren Spivey broke into the home of 53-year-old Veda Vesper on West Ravenwood Avenue in Youngstown. 

He then attacked her with a knife during the robbery, stabbing and beating her to death. He stole her jewelry and other belongings before leaving the scene in her vehicle. 

He was arrested by Youngstown police the same evening. 

Spivey was admitted into the Chillicothe Correctional Institution in November of 1989. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com