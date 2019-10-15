Sitting on Death Row: Stanley Adams

Adams was booked into the Chillicothe Correctional Institution in 2001

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Following the 1999 murders of a Warren woman and her young daughter, 52-year-old Stanley Adams is facing execution.

On October 11 of that year, Adams left what investigators said was a drug party to get more money around 11 p.m. He returned around 1 a.m. with blood all over his clothes and a roll of cash.

Warren police pulled over Adams around 2 a.m., reporting he was shirtless with blood on his pants. Officers asked Adams about the blood, but he said he cut his hand and was not taken into custody.

The next day, around noon, officials found the bodies of 43-year-old Esther Cook, of Warren, and her 12-year-old daughter Ashley. Adams previously lived in the home with them and his girlfriend, Ashley’s half-sister.

Neighbors said they saw a car at the murder scene that matched the vehicle that police pulled over that night. DNA tests from the scene also matched with Adams’.

A judge gave Adams the death sentence for those murders.

Adams is also serving life in prison for the August 1999 rape and murder of 40-year-old Roslyn Taylor, of Hubbard. Prosecutors say Adams beat, strangled and raped the woman, who was found two days later in a partially-burned car.

He was admitted into the Chillicothe Correctional Institution in 2001.

The Ohio Supreme Court set his execution date for February 16, 2022.

