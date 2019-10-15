Sitting on Death Row: Sean Carter

He was admitted into the Warren Correctional Institution in April of 1998

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A man faces death for the rape and murder of his adoptive grandmother, Veader Prince, in September of 1997.

Sean Carter, now 40, confessed in court that he returned to Prince’s home in Southington on September 13 after spending time in jail for theft.

Investigators say the crime transpired after Price told Carter that he couldn’t stay at her house anymore.

Carter said Prince tried to push him out the door after he came back in through a window. He said he started to beat her and stabbed her with a kitchen knife.

Prince’s children found her body the next evening. The autopsy report said Prince was stabbed 18 times.

Carter was found sleeping in a car by Chippewa Township police in Beaver County on September 15. He gave police a fake name, but the vehicle was registered with Vernon Prince, the victim’s son.

Police called the Prince residence and found out that Carter was wanted for murder.

He was sent to the Warren Correctional Institution in April of 1998 and waits for execution.

