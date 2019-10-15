Sitting on Death Row: Nathaniel Jackson and Donna Roberts

Roberts is the only woman in Ohio who is on death row

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A couple is waiting to be executed for plotting to kill the woman’s ex-husband in Warren in 2001.

Seventy-five-year-old Donna Roberts was convicted of planning the murder to collect insurance money.

At the time of the murder, Roberts and ex-husband Robert Fingerhut were divorced but lived together in Howland Township.

Roberts conspired with 47-year-old Nathaniel Jackson, who was in jail for unrelated charges, to kill Fingerhut.

Two days after Jackson was released from jail, he murdered Fingerhut.

Roberts bought a mask and gloves for Jackson and allowed him into the home. She stayed at a motel for a week before returning home and calling police.

Police found Fingerhut’s body in the kitchen with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators later recovered letters between Jackson and Roberts that they exchanged while he was in jail.

Jackson was admitted into the Chillicothe Correctional Institution in December of 2002.

Roberts was admitted into the Ohio Reformatory for Women in June of 2003.

She is the only woman in Ohio who is on death row.

