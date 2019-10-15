Sitting on Death Row: Lance Hundley

Hundley was admitted into the Chillicothe Correctional Institution in June of 2018

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is facing execution for the 2015 murder of a disabled woman in Youngstown.

The victim, Erika Huff, suffered from multiple sclerosis and was confined to a wheelchair.

Huff’s mother, Denise Johnson, said in court that she came home on a day in November to find 49-year-old Lance Hundley holding a can of gasoline.

After Johnson took the can outside to the garage, Hundley attacked her with a hammer. The mother passed out and woke up on the floor next to her daughter with the house burning.

Officials were able to get Johnson out of the home, but her daughter died.

In May of 2018, Hundley was found guilty of the murder, assault and setting the home on fire.

Hundley was sentenced to death and sent to the Chillicothe Correctional Institution in June of 2018.