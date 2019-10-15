Sitting on Death Row: John Drummond

Drummond was admitted into the Chillicothe Correctional Institution in March of 2004

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A three-month-old baby was killed in a 2003 drive-by shooting after 42-year-old John Drummond fired shots at a Youngstown home.

Drummond is now facing the death penalty for the shooting.

March 24, Drummond and an accomplice fired 11 shots from an assault rifle into two homes on the street.

Jiyen Dent Sr. was in one of the homes with his girlfriend and their three-month-old son, Jiyen Dent Jr. The infant was in a swing in the living room of the Rutledge Drive home.

Dent Sr. was watching television when bullets started to come through the windows and walls. He picked up his son and ran toward the bathroom, noticing that the child was shot in the head.

He made sure that his girlfriend, who was in the kitchen, was safe before calling 9-1-1.

The child died from his injuries.

While searching the area for shell casings, investigators found Drummond and the accomplice leaning against a car in the dark nearby.

Drummond was identified as a suspect in the case and was arrested at his home three days later.

While searching the home, police also found a drum containing 75 rounds of 7.62 x 39 mm ammunition, an empty AK magazine, a Taurus 9 mm handgun with no barrel, a bulletproof vest and other boxes of ammunition.

His execution is scheduled for April 21, 2022.

