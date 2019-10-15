Sitting on Death Row: Danny Lee Hill

Hill was admitted into Chillicothe Correctional Institution in March of 1986

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Danny Lee Hill, 52, has been on Ohio’s death row for the 1985 attack, rape and murder of a young boy.

Raymond Fife was 12 years old when he was killed in Warren. His mother last saw him alive on September 10, when he left on his bike and headed to a friend’s house before a Boy Scout meeting.

When he didn’t show up, the friend called Fife’s residence.

Fife’s family searched for the boy, and around 9:30 p.m., his father found him naked in a wooded field behind Valu King. He had bruises, a burned face, and his underwear was also burned and tied around his neck.

The coroner said the victim had a hemorrhage in his brain, multiple burns, damage to his rectal-bladder area and bite marks on his genitals.

Earlier in the day, a witness said he saw Fife riding his bike through the Valu King parking lot. He also saw Hill and Combs walking through the parking lot toward the store.

Other witnesses said they were heading to a trail behind Valu King when they saw Combs walking in the opposite direction. They later heard a child scream in the area.

Between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., another witness saw Combs coming out of the wooded field, zipping up his blue jeans.

Prosecutors and police say Hill, who was 18 at the time, and Timothy Combs, who was 17, attacked, raped, tortured and murdered Fife.

Both were convicted of aggravated murder and several other charges. Since Combs was a juvenile, he was sentenced to life in prison.

Hill was sent to death row. He was admitted into Chillicothe Correctional Institution in March of 1986.

Combs died in the Grafton Prison on November 9, 2018 at the age of 50.

Hill has been appealing his death sentence for years.

Hill is still arguing that he should not be eligible for the death penalty due to his mental state. His case is set for arguments this fall.

