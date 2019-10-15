First News on FOX: Morning Edition

Sitting on Death Row: Charles Lorraine

The Supreme Court set his execution date for March 15, 2023

Charles Lorraine, death row inmate convicted of the 1986 stabbing deaths of an elderly couple in Warren, Ohio.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Following the 1986 stabbing deaths of an elderly couple in Warren, 52-year-old Charles Lorraine is facing execution.

Lorraine stabbed 77-year-old Raymond Montgomery five times and his bedridden wife, 80-year-old Doris Montgomery, nine times with a butcher’s knife during a burglary at their home.  

He was hired to help the couple with tasks around their home at the time.

Lorraine was admitted into Chillicothe Correctional Institution in December of 1986. 

The Supreme Court set his execution date for March 15, 2023.

