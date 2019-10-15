Sitting on Death Row: Andre Williams

Williams was admitted into the Chillicothe Correctional Institution in March of 1989

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Andre Williams, 52, is waiting for execution for the brutal beating of an elderly couple that left one man dead in 1988.

The elderly couple, George and Katherine Melnick, were attacked in their home on Wick Street in Warren on August 15.

Two days later, George was found dead in a bedroom. An autopsy showed that he was struck with an object in the house at least 10 times and died from several skull fractures.

Katherine was found under a table in a pool of blood, but she survived the attack. She was blinded by her injuries.

Investigators believe a lamp, a brick and a piece of concrete were used in the attack.

Williams and his accomplice, Chistopher Daniel, 52, were convicted for the crimes. Daniel is spending life in prison.

Williams received a death sentence and was admitted into the Chillicothe Correctional Institution in March of 1989.