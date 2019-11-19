Report accuses Canfield superintendent of misleading school community about threat

Mahoning County prosecutors are leaving it up to the Canfield Village School Board to decide how to handle what police say was a mishandling of a school threat

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County prosecutors are leaving it up to the Canfield School Board to decide how to handle what police say was a mishandling of a school threat.

According to an investigation report into a September incident in which a middle school student threatened to shoot a classmate, it was determined by police that Superintendent Alex Geordan was misleading to the school community about the severity of the threat.

The investigation by the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office into the incident found that Geordan “made several deceptive statements, beginning with an all-call to parents,” the report stated.

Investigators say Geordan also sent text messages to school board members admitting to downplaying the event by writing: “I truly hope this all-call doesn’t create issues for us. We intentionally downplayed it because it deals with a student making pour (sic) choice, as adolescents do.”

Middle School Assistant Principal Michael Flood was placed on a two-day suspension by Geordan in September following the incident for “failure to adequately investigate an inappropriate and threatening verbal altercation that occurred between middle school students at school,” according to a letter sent by Geordan about the suspension.

Geordan said Flood did not involve the school resource officer when he found out about the incident.

At the time, Geordan said Flood made an “error in judgment” and questions his “ability to maintain an environment that is conducive to learning and one that addresses the needs and wellbeing of all middle school students.”

Now, investigators are alleging Geordan intentionally deceived police in reporting the incident with several “inconsistencies in his statements.”

School Board President David Wilkeson said the situation was a “major f*** up.” and that “you can’t spin things in public like that,” according to a police report.

First News is reaching out to school board officials to find out what, if any, action will be taken following the release of this investigative report.