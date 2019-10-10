Parolee accused of killing Lawrence County boy moved throughout multiple prisons during sentence

The Department of Corrections said information on those moves, as well as whether any misconduct was the reason, is not public information

(WKBN) – An inmate who’s accused of killing a Lawrence County boy while he was out on parole was moved multiple times throughout the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections during his various stints in prison dating back to 1996.

That’s according to reports released from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections after a public-records request by WKBN.

The Department of Corrections did not release information on whether any misconduct was at play in the moves, citing it was unable to release inmates’ misconduct reports due to “investigative, security and privacy concerns.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Corrections said reasons behind the moves are not public information.

Burley was first booked into a Pittsburgh facility in 1996. Records show he was moved in and out of various prisons 47 times until March 28, 2019, when he was paroled.

Burley is accused of killing 8-year-old Mark Edward Mason, Jr. after a fight with the boy’s mother in New Castle just months after his release from prison.

The case against him and four other parolees prompted a review of the state’s parole practices.

Burley spent 20 years in prison for another murder conviction. He was convicted of killing a man during a robbery in New Castle.

He was released by the state parole board after serving the minimum sentence, even though he was convicted of assaulting another inmate while he was still behind bars.

An internal review by the Department of Corrections found no evidence of policy or rule violations that would affect the outcome of its cases, but the DOC is reviewing its active parole cases to make sure they’re being properly supervised.

Still, District Attorney Josh Lamancusa criticized the review, saying there needs to be an independent evaluation from outside eyes.

WKBN requested other documentation on the parolees, including psychological reports and classification and confinement reports, but the Department of Corrections said those reports couldn’t be released due to medical and security reasons.

A Pennsylvania representative is now pushing “Markie’s Law,” which would delay parole eligibility by two years for each new violent conviction while in prison.

Rep. Aaron Bernstine claims had the law already been in place, Burley would still be locked up.