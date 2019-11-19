Pa. parole board cites good behavior as reason for releasing parolee now accused of murder

Keith Burley, Jr. is accused of killing an 8-year-old boy in New Castle, just months after his release from prison

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole released its reasoning for releasing an inmate who is accused of killing a Lawrence County boy while he was out on parole.

The board decided to release Keith Burley, Jr. from SCI — Fayette in March following an interview with him and a review of his file. The parole board said its decision was based on the following factors:

Burley’s participation in and completion of prescribed institutional programs

Positive institutional behavior

A positive recommendation made by the Department of Corrections

Burley’s demonstrated motivation for success

His acceptance of responsibility for the offense(s) committed

Stated remorse for the offense(s) committed

Development of a parole release plan

A positive recommendation made by the trial judge

WKBN also requested records that were given to the parole board before it made its decision, but that information was not provided. According to the board, that information is confidential.

Burley is accused of killing 8-year-old Mark Edward Mason, Jr. after a fight with the boy’s mother in New Castle just months after his release from prison.

He had spent 20 years in prison after he was convicted of killing a man during a robbery in New Castle.

While Burley was in prison, he was charged again in 2002 for an incident that happened inside the facility. According to court documents, he was charged with aggravated harassment and assault by a prisoner.

The case against him and four other parolees prompted a review of the state’s parole practices.

Burley was first booked into a Pittsburgh facility in 1996. Records show he was moved in and out of various prisons 47 times until March 28, 2019, when he was paroled.

The Department of Corrections did not release information on whether any misconduct was at play in the moves, citing it was unable to release inmates’ misconduct reports due to “investigative, security and privacy concerns.”

According to the records provided by the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole, Burley was ordered to meet certain criteria to remain on parole.

He was ordered to have a curfew, have a job or be actively looking for a job, participate in out-patient drug or alcohol treatment, go through random drug tests and avoid consuming alcohol. He was also ordered not to possess ammunition.

Burley is awaiting trial early next year on homicide, kidnapping and other charges.